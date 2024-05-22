PWD official arrested for alleged bribery

The Ernakulam unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a Public Works department (PWD) official on charge of accepting bribe from a contractor.

The arrested is Ratheesh M.S., a junior superintendent with the Edappally division of the PWD (Buildings division). He was accused of collecting a bribe of ₹5,000 from the contractor for clearing his bills to the tune of around ₹22 lakh.

The contractor had approached the VACB with a complaint on Tuesday following which the agency laid the trap. The accused was booked under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

The operation was launched on the orders of J. Himendranath, Superintendent of Police, VACB. The team was led by DySP C.J. Martin, inspector Vimal V., sub inspectors Sunny and Unnikrishnan, and civil police officers Vineesh, Dhanesh, and Prejith.