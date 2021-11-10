PWD dashboard to track progress of road projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 November 2021

MLAs, public can check details of ongoing works

The Public Works Department (PWD) will implement from next year a project management system which would enable MLAs and the general public to track the progress of road projects at every stage, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to questions, he said specific timelines would be fixed for each stage of road projects to fix responsibility on delays.

The dashboard of the system would provide MLAs and the public all the details regarding various ongoing road projects. Contractors could flag various issues through the system. Department heads, District Collector, State nodal officer and other officials could update the details in the system.

Mr. Riyas said the PWD 4U mobile application, launched recently, had proved to be popular, with 15,000 complaints received from the public till date. After the launch of online booking at the PWD rest houses across the State, 991 bookings were received for a total amount of ₹5.76 lakh over the past nine days, out of which 794 bookings were done through the online booking system.

He said that a working calendar would be prepared to cut down on delays in various works. Discussions were held with the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and leaders of various parties over its implementation, which was expected to be completed soon. To avoid delays, most of the steps of the projects, including tendering, revised estimates and bill preparation, were integrated into the PRICE software.

District-level Infrastructure Coordination Committees had been formed as per an order issued in September this year. These committees were holding frequent meetings for monitoring the progress of the projects in the respective districts.