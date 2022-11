PVR Cinemas to open 12-screen multiplex at Lulu Mall

November 26, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PVR Cinemas on Friday announced the opening of its 12-screen multiplex in the city at Lulu Mall. The multiplex, which also has an IMAX screen and a 4DX screen, will start functioning from December 5 onwards. Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Limited, and M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International, were present at the launch event.

