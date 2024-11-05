ADVERTISEMENT

P.V. Thampy memorial award to forest guide

Published - November 05, 2024 12:51 am IST - KOCHI

Sudhamma, a forest guide at Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, is an authority on birds in the region and provides valuable information to visitors

The Hindu Bureau

Sudhamma

Sudhamma, a forest guide at Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, has been selected for the 27th P.V. Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for Environmental Protection.

With over 24 years of service, she is an authority on birds in the region and provides valuable information to visitors. “Sudhamma’s knowledge of the forest and its birds makes her a role model in environmental protection,” says Ranjit Thampy, an environmentalist and son of P.V. Thampy, in whose name the award has been established.

For the past 26 years, the award committee has been recognising the efforts of ordinary people in environmental conservation and protection. The award, which includes a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a memento, will be presented to Sudhamma at an event on November 12 at YMCA, Chittoor Road. Ornithologist R. Sugathan will present the award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / forests

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US