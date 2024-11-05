P.V. Thampy memorial award to forest guide

Sudhamma, a forest guide at Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, has been selected for the 27th P.V. Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for Environmental Protection.

With over 24 years of service, she is an authority on birds in the region and provides valuable information to visitors. “Sudhamma’s knowledge of the forest and its birds makes her a role model in environmental protection,” says Ranjit Thampy, an environmentalist and son of P.V. Thampy, in whose name the award has been established.

For the past 26 years, the award committee has been recognising the efforts of ordinary people in environmental conservation and protection. The award, which includes a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a memento, will be presented to Sudhamma at an event on November 12 at YMCA, Chittoor Road. Ornithologist R. Sugathan will present the award.

