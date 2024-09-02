GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P.V. Sami Award presented to Gokulam Gopalan

Published - September 02, 2024 08:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai presenting the P.V.Sami memorial award to Gokulam Gopalan in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Goa Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai presenting the P.V.Sami memorial award to Gokulam Gopalan in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai presented the P.V. Sami Memorial Industrial and Socio-cultural Award to businessman Gokulam Gopalan in Kozhikode on September 1 (Sunday).

In his inaugural address, Mr. Pillai noted that both P.V. Sami and Mr. Gopalan followed the footsteps of Sree Narayana Guru and were enriched by practical knowledge and experience in business. “It is not crowds that bring about changes in the society, but creative individuals,” he said.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Sami was an embodiment of humility and a model for all businesspersons.

Mr. Gopalan was selected for the award by a committee comprising Mathrubhumi group of publications Managing Editor M.V. Shreyams Kumar, former civil servant C.K. Ramachandran and filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad.

The award was presented during an event to commemorate the 34th death anniversary of P.V. Sami, the founder of KTC group.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala State secretary Benoy Viswam, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, Mayor Beena Philip, Sami’s son P.V. Chandran, and Mr. Anthikkad were present on the occasion.

