P.V. Krishnan Nair is a true secular, democratic person: Chennithala 

April 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

P.V. Krishnan Nair is a true champion of secular and democratic values, who loves everybody around him, former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was inaugurating the ‘Suhrud Sangamam’ organised in connection with 80th birthday of writer, orator, and teacher P.V. Krishnan Nair. The Souhruda Samithy organised the get together at Regional Theatre here on Sunday. People from various walks of life, across the party lines, participated in the get-together, which was a day-long programme.

“Mr. Krishnan Nair is a man of many talents. The contribution of writers and orators like him is the strength of our State,” Mr. Chennithala says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated a seminar on ‘P.V. Krishnan Nayarude Dheeshana Mandalam’. Writer M. Thomas Mathew presided over. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated a meeting to honour Mr. Krishnan Nair in the afternoon. Sahitya Akademi president K. Sachitanandan presided over.

P.V. Krishnan Nair is a teacher, who gave me a vision of life, says Minister Bindu.

“He behaved with the same humility and love to all. His speeches are like reading thousands of books. He used to quote a hundred of writers in his speeches. He intervened in social issues with at most sincerity and care.,” she notes.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan also participated in the programme. MPs, MLAs, socio-religious leaders, writers, academicians and others participated. Various books written by P.V. Krishnan Nair were released at the function.