GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

P.V. Anvar wants Rahul’s DNA to be tested, Congress seeks action against MLA

April 23, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Anvar, Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent MLA of Nilambur, kicked up a controversy when he said during an election rally at Edathanattukara, near Mannarkkad, on Monday that the DNA of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be checked.

Airing doubts over Mr. Gandhi’s lineage, Mr. Anvar said that he had become so cheap as not to deserve the surname Gandhi. Mr. Anvar, known for his vituperative tongue, lashed out at Mr. Gandhi apparently angered over the Congress leader’s remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Gandhi had wondered why the Narendra Modi government and its agencies had spared Mr. Vijayan in spite of his anti-Bharatiya Janata Party stand.

EC moved

Congress leaders on Tuesday approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against Mr. Anvar for his vilifying remarks against Mr. Gandhi.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president M.M. Hassan said that the police should register a case against Mr. Anvar for insulting Mr. Gandhi and the Nehru family. According to him, the Chief Minister was using Mr. Anvar to calumniate Mr. Gandhi.

All India Congress Committee secretary K.C. Venugopal said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had entrusted Mr. Anvar with the task of humiliating the Nehru family.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.