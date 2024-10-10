GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.V. Anvar joins anti-mining protest at Thottappally

He says Democratic Movement of Kerala will actively lead the protest against mining at Thottappally

Updated - October 10, 2024 06:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Independent legislator P.V. Anvar visited Thottappally on Thursday to express solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) against mineral sand-mining there.

Mr. Anvar said the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), the outfit floated by him, would actively lead the protest against the mining at Thottappally. The Nilambur MLA said the DMK would seek to join as a party in the case already filed by the KGVES in the Supreme Court against sand-mining.

Mr. Anvar claimed that his previous attempts to visit Thottappally had been blocked by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership. He alleged corruption and nexus between various political parties regarding the mining at Thottappally.

The indefinite relay satyagraha led by the KGVES against the mining completed 1,219 days on Thursday.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.