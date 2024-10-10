P.V. Anvar joins anti-mining protest at Thottappally

Independent legislator P.V. Anvar visited Thottappally on Thursday to express solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) against mineral sand-mining there.

Mr. Anvar said the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), the outfit floated by him, would actively lead the protest against the mining at Thottappally. The Nilambur MLA said the DMK would seek to join as a party in the case already filed by the KGVES in the Supreme Court against sand-mining.

Mr. Anvar claimed that his previous attempts to visit Thottappally had been blocked by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership. He alleged corruption and nexus between various political parties regarding the mining at Thottappally.

The indefinite relay satyagraha led by the KGVES against the mining completed 1,219 days on Thursday.