P.V. Anvar hints at backing UDF in Palakkad

Raising demand for a common candidate to take on the BJP, the Nilambur MLA says he opened talks with the UDF about it

Published - October 18, 2024 08:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Anvar, MLA, who formed a social organisation named Democratic Movement of Kerala after breaking away from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), left enough indications here on Friday that he would support the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the upcoming Palakkad byelection.

Raising demand for a common candidate to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Anvar said that he had opened talks with the UDF about it. Mr. Anvar had already announced Minhaj Medar and N.K. Sudheer as his candidates in the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies respectively. At the same time, he announced that he would work for the Congress candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Byelections are being held in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad on November 13.

Mr. Anvar said that he was ready to withdraw his candidate if the Congress-led India National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) fields a candidate. He went on to say that he would work unconditionally for the victory of the INDIA candidate.

Political proximity

Mr. Anvar’s statements reflected his political proximity to the UDF. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty on Thursday had hinted that Mr. Anvar might rally behind the UDF. Any return of the Nilambur MLA to the LDF looks unlikely in the near future.

Mr. Anvar has kept on warning that a keen triangular fight would only benefit the BJP. “The BJP is considering its State president K. Surendran as its candidate in Palakkad. It shows their confidence in pulling off a victory,” he said.

He said the LDF rejected his demand whereas the UDF had considered it, and talks were on between them. Mr. Anvar is likely to withdraw his candidate in Palakkad on the ground that anti-BJP votes should not be scattered.

