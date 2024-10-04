ADVERTISEMENT

P.V. Anvar absent on first day of Assembly session

Published - October 04, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Anvar, MLA, who has announced plans to float a new party, was not present in the Assembly on Friday, the first day of the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly. Mr. Anvar’s seat in the House has been shifted from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) side to the end of the section accommodating the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs, according to Assembly sources. Following his allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPI(M) had severed its links with rebellious Independent MLA.

