Puzhakkal is Kerala’s first child-friendly block panchayat

Puzhakkal block panchayat initiated activities with the objective of child-friendly local governance.

Thrissur:

16 October 2020 20:51 IST

Local body has initiated several projects for kids

Puzhakkal in the district has become the first child-friendly block panchayat in the State.

Activities initiated with the objective of child-friendly local governance fetched the block panchayat the honour.

Child-friendly local governance aims at ensuring rights of entire children. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) started the initiative with the support of UNICEF. Puzhakkal block panchayat was selected in the initial stage itself.

Advertising

Advertising

Holistic growth

By coordinating six grama panchayats under it, Puzhakkal block panchayat has planned many child-friendly projects. A healthy lifestyle for entire children, holistic development of children, protection of their rights, action to stop violence against children, free and compulsory education for all children, parks and playgrounds for them and inculcating an interest in farming among children were among them.

All the anganwadis under the Puzhakkal block panchayat have modern buildings.