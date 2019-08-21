Puzhakkal bridge to be opened on September 2

The Puzhakkal bridge on Thrissur –Kuttippuram raod, which landed in controversy for delay in its inauguration, will be opened on September 2.

The bridge will be inaugurated by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran. Following the Minister’s assurance, the day-night agitation, initiated by the Congress, was stopped.

Earlier, the Congress had started a day-night agitation against delay in opening the bridge.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, who inaugurated the protest on Wednesday morning had warned that if the bridge was not opened before Onam, the PWD Superintending Engineer will not be allowed to step out of his office.

They had urged the Public Works Minister and the officers should open the bridge immediately without troubling the public further.

The bridge is expected to ease the km-long traffic block witnessed at Puzhakkal every day, Anil Akkara MLA , who led the 24-hour-long agitation, said.

Puzhakkal witnessed severe traffic block on Wednesday too. Many vehicles diverted their services through Kutttoor to avoid the block.

“The PWD engineer is deliberately delaying the opening of the bridge. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran had promised to allow small vehicles through the bridge. But the engineer took a stand that fitness certificate cannot be issued before finishing the work of the approach road,” Mr. Akkara said.