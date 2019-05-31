Puzhakkal block forms Sanitation Army

A Sanitation Army has been formed at the Puzhakkal block panchayat, aimed at turning the local body waste-free.

The collective has been formed with selected Kudumbasree workers from six panchayats under the Puzhakkal block panchayat.

Waste, including plastics and plastic bottles, will be collected from all houses on selected days. Other types of household waste such as damaged leather items, footware, bulbs, tube lights, and electronic-electric waste will be collected once in a month at a particular point in each ward.

As part of pre-monsoon cleaning drive, elected representatives, Kudumbasree workers, health workers, Anganawadi workers, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme workers, and sanitation workers will clean roads and areas where garbage is dumped, under all the six grama panchayats, on June 2.

Road tarring

The collected plastic waste will be segregated and sent for recycling. Those that cannot be recycled will be shredded and used for tarring roads. The processed plastic will be sent to other municipalities and grama panchayats for tarring purpose. Collector T.V. Anupama formally inaugurated the Sanitation Army on Friday and distributed uniforms and identity cards to its members. Block panchayat president Biju Varghese presided.