Puttingal tragedy: govt. proposes special court

Request still pending with court, High Court told

The State government has informed the High Court that its request for constituting a special court to try the case relating to Puttingal fireworks accident in Kollam is still pending before the court.

In a report filed before the court, the government said it had proposed to constitute a special court considering the gravity of the case and had given a representation to the High Court in this regard. In fact, the Kollam Corporation had agreed to provide the accommodation for the special court in the Corporation’s commercial complex at Chinnakada in Kollam.

Final report

The government also informed the court that a final report had been filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Paravur, by the investigation officer on October 19, 2020. The officer would soon file the digitised documents of the case before the magistrate court. There were no wilful lapses or delay in submitting the documents before the court. The digitisation of documents was delayed due to COVID-19 and the Assembly elections.

The report was filed in a suo motu case initiated by the High Court. The fire accident in 2016 claimed 110 lives and injured 300 people.