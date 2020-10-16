Puttingal: 59 accused in CB chargesheet

KOLLAM

16 October 2020 23:55 IST

The Crime Branch team investigating the Puttingal firecracker tragedy of 2016 on Friday filed a chargesheet listing 59 accused, including 15 temple committee officials.

The Special Investigation Team led by Crime Branch IG S Sreejit filed the chargesheet before the Paravur judicial first class magistrate court here.

The 533-page chargesheet also absolves other officials, including those from district administration. The chargesheet listed 1,417 witnesses, 1,611 documents, and 376 objects.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident took place on April 10 when sparks from a fireworks display fell on a storehouse filled with crackers, resulting in a colossal explosion. While 110 people died in the accident, several others sustained major and minor injuries.

Many persons had been left handicapped and many nearby houses were damaged in the explosion. It took the Crime Branch four years to file the chargesheet and the delay had generated much criticism.