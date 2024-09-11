ADVERTISEMENT

Putta Vimaladitya to be new District Police Chief (Kochi City)

Published - September 11, 2024 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Putta Vimaladitya has been appointed as District Police Chief (Kochi City) in the latest police reshuffle ordered by the State government on Tuesday.

A 2008 Kerala cadre officer, Mr. Vimaladitya will replace S. Syamsundar who has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police South Zone. Mr. Syamsundar, a 2005 Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, will also hold the full additional charge of the post of managing director, Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Limited.

Mr. Vimaladitya will also have the full additional charge of the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Terrorist Squad. He had been serving as the Ernakulam Range DIG before his latest appointment. A. Akbar, a 2005 Kerala cadre officer, has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Crimes-II, Ernakulam.

Thomson Jose, a 2009 Kerala cadre officer, who is serving as DIG, Thrissur Range, will now hold the full additional charge of the post of DIG, Ernakulam Range.

S. Sasidharan, a 2015 Kerala cadre officer, will replace J. Himendranath, a 2012 Kerala Cadre officer, as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam Range. Mr. Himendranath has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kottayam. Mr. Sasidharan was serving as Superintendent of Police, Malappuram.

An ex-cadre post of DIG and Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, has been created for a period of one year. The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of DIG, Administration.

