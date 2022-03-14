Puthussery remembered on his second death anniversary

‘He tried to enrich Malayalam through his writings and tireless effort’

Speakers at a remembrance meeting organised by the State Central Library here on Monday paid glowing tributes to poet and linguistic scholar Puthussery Ramachandran on his second death anniversary.

Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan who inaugurated the meeting said Ramachandran had tried to embellish and enrich Malayalam through his writings and tireless efforts. “His works reflected the spirit of human kindness and stood out for their depth and vision,” he said.

Book released

Mr. Gopalakrishnan released a book on Puthussery Ramachandran by presenting a copy to Geetha R. Puthussery. The book is published by the Kerala Sahitya Academy.

Delivering the remembrance speech, V.N. Murali said Puthussery Ramachandran's research works would provide guidance for future generations.

State Librarian P.K. Sobhana presided over the function. K.S. Ravikumar, P.U. Asokan and P.L .Manju addressed the gathering.