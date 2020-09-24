Puthussery quits Mani group

KOTTAYAM

Amidst strong indications about the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K. Mani set to align with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the faction has suffered a major blow with senior party leader and three time legislator Joseph M. Puthussery quitting the party to join the rival faction led by P.J. Joseph.

Announcing the decision here on Thursday, Mr. Puthussery told media persons that he wanted to follow the political probity of K.M. Mani and those who followed the footsteps of the KC(M) patriarch could never align with the LDF.

“Even though Mr. Mani had severed ties with the UDF in 2016, he then chose to come back soon,” he said.

He further criticised the Mani group's decision to forge ties with the LDF, which had made K.M. Mani a target of political witch hunt during the bar bribery case. “Ironically, those who claim the legacy of K.M. Mani are joining hands with the LDF after his demise. This is going to be suicidal. People who love K.M. Mani are not going to accept it,” Mr. Puthussery said.

The move comes close on the heels of reports that the faction had already given the LDF a list of local body wards from where it wished to contest in the upcoming local body elections.

Responding to the allegations levelled by the estranged leader, party general secretary Stephen George said the reasons cited by Mr. Puthussery to quit the party were nothing but the justification of a fortune seeker. “In fact, it is Mr. Puthussery, who has now taken a suicidal move as the camp he joined belonged to those who are trying to destroy the party founded by K.M. Mani,” Mr. George said.

Meanwhile, Mani group leader N. Jayaraj, MLA, said the party was yet to initiate a discussion with regard to joining the LDF.