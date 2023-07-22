Puthuppally continues to witness a steady stream of visitors

July 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two days after Oommen Chandy was laid to rest in one of the biggest funerals that the State has ever witnessed, Puthuppally on Saturday continued to receive a steady stream of visitors with people queuing up to offer their tributes to former Chief Minister at his burial site near here.

From top political figures to the rank and file of the Congress party and ordinary people from far away locations such as Idukki, people visited the bereaved family members of Chandy and offered their prayers at St. George Orthodox Church from early on the day. Among those who visited the family of Chandy during the day also included former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Addressing the media, Mr. Chennithala confirmed that the Congress would be discussing the Puthuppally byelection once the official mourning of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was over. Pointing out the continuing influx of people to Puthuppally, he described it as the manifestation of people’s love for their beloved leader.

“What we are witnessing here are the scenes of people returning the love that he had once showered upon them. Oommen Chandy has grown in strength more after his death than in life. The memories about this great leader will continue to drive the people, the United Democratic Front, and the Congress, further forward,’’ he said.

Holding that the Congress too had woken up to the reality of a byelection at Puthuppally, he said any further discussions on the subject would be held after July 24.

