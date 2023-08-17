ADVERTISEMENT

Puthuppally bypoll: Candidates declare assets

August 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A verification of the affidavits filed by Chandy Oommen, candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Puthuppally, along with his nomination states that his total assets are worth ₹15.98 lakh.

Mr. Oommen, who describes himself as an advocate and social worker, has cash of ₹15,000 in his hand, while total bank deposits are worth ₹15.83 lakh. He has no immovable properties registered against his name. The total outstanding liabilities of Mr. Oommen is worth ₹12.72 lakh which also include a loan against a deposit of ₹7.85 lakh.

G. Lijin Lal, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, has total assets worth ₹77.69 lakh, including immovable assets worth ₹12 lakh. He possesses cash of ₹10,000 in hand, besides another ₹10,000 in his spouse’s hands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US