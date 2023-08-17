Puthuppally bypoll: Candidates declare assets

August 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A verification of the affidavits filed by Chandy Oommen, candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Puthuppally, along with his nomination states that his total assets are worth ₹15.98 lakh.

Mr. Oommen, who describes himself as an advocate and social worker, has cash of ₹15,000 in his hand, while total bank deposits are worth ₹15.83 lakh. He has no immovable properties registered against his name. The total outstanding liabilities of Mr. Oommen is worth ₹12.72 lakh which also include a loan against a deposit of ₹7.85 lakh.

G. Lijin Lal, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, has total assets worth ₹77.69 lakh, including immovable assets worth ₹12 lakh. He possesses cash of ₹10,000 in hand, besides another ₹10,000 in his spouse’s hands.