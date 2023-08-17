HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puthuppally bypoll: Candidates declare assets

August 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A verification of the affidavits filed by Chandy Oommen, candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Puthuppally, along with his nomination states that his total assets are worth ₹15.98 lakh.

Mr. Oommen, who describes himself as an advocate and social worker, has cash of ₹15,000 in his hand, while total bank deposits are worth ₹15.83 lakh. He has no immovable properties registered against his name. The total outstanding liabilities of Mr. Oommen is worth ₹12.72 lakh which also include a loan against a deposit of ₹7.85 lakh.

G. Lijin Lal, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, has total assets worth ₹77.69 lakh, including immovable assets worth ₹12 lakh. He possesses cash of ₹10,000 in hand, besides another ₹10,000 in his spouse’s hands.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.