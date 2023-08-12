Puthuppally bypoll: BJP faces challenges in selecting candidate

August 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Bharatiya Janata Party State core committee, which met in Thrissur on Saturday, struggled to reach a consensus in finalising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Puthuppally Assembly bypoll, set for September 5.

Initially, the party’s State leadership had evaluated three potential candidates, including G. Ligin Lal, the party’s Kottayam district president, and N. Hari, who currently serves as the BJP central zone president and a rubber board member.

However, a faction of leaders advocated for George Kurian, the party’s State general secretary, who had contested from the Puthuppally Assembly segment in the 2016 elections, garnering approximately 16,000 votes.

There were also speculations surrounding Anil Antony, the son of senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, who recently joined the BJP and swiftly rose to the role of national secretary. However, he told the media that his decision to join the BP did not revolve around contesting elections or pursuing positions.

The core committee meeting, presided over by Prakash Javadekar, senior BJP leader and the party’s Kerala in-charge, will convey the NDA candidate decision to the central leadership.

One of the frontrunners is Mr. Kurian, as the party’s leadership believes he can sustain the BJP’s vote share in the constituency. In the 2021 Assembly poll, the party’s nominee, Mr. Hari, managed to secure only 11,500 of the total votes polled. The vote share dropped from 11.93% to 8.87%, embarrassing the party.

While the BJP has limited stakes in Puthuppally, the party’s central leadership remains concerned about the waning popularity of the State leadership in Kerala. Grassroots efforts have proven ineffective, and the passive leadership has been held accountable for the erosion of public trust in the party, sources revealed.

The BJP leadership aims at rebuilding the confidence of its vote bank and reinvigorating the party machinery in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. The contest will primarily centre around the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the bypoll, although the BJP can influence the outcome.

Both the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front have already announced their candidates. The Congress has chosen Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister the late Oommen Chandy, while the CPI(M) will field Jaick C. Thomas, who unsuccessfully contested from the constituency in both 2021 and 2016. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing away of Oommen Chandy, who had represented the Assembly segment for a remarkable 53 years, spanning over 12 terms.