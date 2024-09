Vellarakkad Thonnallur Puthumana Mana Sreejith Namboodiri has been selected as the new Melsanthi of Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur. He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple on Wednesday from 42 candidates shortlisted for the post . Outgoing Melsanthi Pallisseri Manakkal Madhusudanan Namboodiri drew the lot. The six-month term of the new Melsanthi will begin on October 1.