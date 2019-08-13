Puthumala victims narrate woes to CM

“Where will we go with our grandchildren when the relief camp is wound up,” Ayisha asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he visited the relief camp at the Government Higher Secondary School at Meppadi in the district on Tuesday.

Ayisha, along with seven members of her family, narrowly escaped the landslip that devastated Puthumala near Meppadi. “There is nothing left, except the debris,” she sobbed. “We do not know how to overcome the situation.”

Her husband Alavi said he had watched painfully, from atop a hill, the flash of flood devouring his 60 cents of land and the house on it. “I was at least able to save the lives of my family members but many of my neighbours lost their kin in the disaster,” he said.

The grievances of other landslip-hit residents at the camp were no different. Ashraf who lost his brother Hamsa; Nehru who lost his father Selvan and mother Rani; Noushad Kunnath who lost his wife Hajira; Yesoda who awaits the arrival of husband Annayyan; and Lawrence, whose wife Shyla has gone missing, are among them.

As many as 650 members from the landslip-hit areas, including Puthumala, Elavayal and Pachakadu areas, have shifted to the camp.

“We have to survive natural calamities by coming together,” said the Chief Minister. “Prime focus is on rescue operations and issues related to rehabilitation of the displaced will be solved in the next stage,” he said, adding that the government would stand with the survivors.

All issues would be sorted out by the government with the support of the public, said Mr. Vijayan. Last year also, the State witnessed a similar disaster and the government was able to lend a hand to the survivors with public support, he added.