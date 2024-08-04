Puthumala scheme to be emulated for rehabilitation of Wayanad landslides-hit, says Kerala govt.

A rehabilitation scheme modelled on the Puthumala rehabilitation project will be chalked out to bring back the families displaced by the Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides to normal life.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, who visited the disaster-torn region in Meppadi grama panchayat on Sunday, said that the government was planning a safe township for the survivors.

Mr. Rajeeve called upon the people to join hands for the rehabilitation of the displaced. He addressed a meeting of plantation owners at Kalpetta.

Funds

The Minister said that the rehabilitation would be implemented through the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Finance Secretary would be in charge of the fund. “Every rupee reaching the fund will be accounted for,” said Mr. Rajeeve, rubbishing the campaign against the CMDRF. The Minister said that the fund would be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The State has entrusted the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner and former Wayanad District Collector A. Geeta with the task of finding suitable land for the rehabilitation. Many organisations and individuals have expressed willingness to be part of the rehabilitation process.

889 in camps

As many as 889 persons either rescued or evacuated from the disaster-stricken area are being housed in eight relief camps in Meppadi. Among them are 350 men, 317 women and 222 children belonging to 274 families. Apart from ensuring a fairly healthy condition in the camps, the authorities are providing mental health support to the survivors.

Apart from Mr. Rajeeve, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, Minister for the Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Communities O.R. Kelu, and Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh too visited Chooralmala on Sunday.

221 deaths

An Indian Air Force helicopter airlifted the body of a victim found at Kadachikkunnu, near Vaduvanchal forest area, on Sunday. An official statement issued in the evening confirmed 221 deaths, of which 172 bodies were identified by the relatives. As many as 97 of the dead were men, 87 women and 37 children. As many as 166 body parts were recovered during the search. As many as 91 people injured in the tragedy were being treated at different hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Two more bodies and 10 body parts were recovered from the Chaliyar river during an extensive search conducted along the upstream areas in the forest on Sunday. So far, 75 bodies and 142 body parts were retrieved from the Chaliyar in the eastern part of the Malappuram district.

Blood sample collection

The medical authorities started collecting blood samples from the relatives of the victims for identification of bodies and body parts through scientific means. The DNA samples of unidentified bodies retried from different places were collected earlier. Binuja Merin, medical officer in-charge of the blood bank at the District Hospital, is supervising the blood sample collection. The blood samples of the survivors in the relief camps will be collected after giving counselling to them.

Funeral held

Eight unidentified bodies were buried at a plot belonging to Harrison Malayalam tea plantation after conducting an all-religion prayer on Sunday evening.

