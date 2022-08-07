Puthukkady in Idukki witnesses another landslip

August 07, 2022 20:05 IST

Plantations’ staff quarters damaged; experts warn of more landslips

Workers’ quarters of the Kanan Deven Hills Plantations (KDHP) were damaged in yet another landslip at Puthukkady in Munnar on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported. On Friday night, a major landslip had occurred on the same spot around 11.30 p.m. Nearly 450 people from 150 families were shifted from the area. Three shops, a temple, and parked vehicles were destroyed on Friday’s landslip.

All people shifted

Devikulam Subcollector Rahul Krishna Sharma said that all people in the area had been shifted to relief camps. He said experts had warned of more landslips in case heavy rainfall continued. He said the situation was being monitored. If need be, more from the area would be shifted. The situation in the area will be monitored for the next three weeks.

He said that the Public Works Department and the National Highway Authority of India were inspecting the road to Vattavada which was heavily damaged in the landslips. Vattavada, Chenduvarai, Chittuvarai, and nearby areas continued to be cut off for the second day.

On Gap Road

Another landslip occurred on the Gap Road stretch of Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Officials have banned the travel on the stretch and diverted traffic through the Kunchithanni route.