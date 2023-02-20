Puthenpalam Rajesh, accomplice surrender before police

February 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Notorious goon Puthenpalam Rajesh, who was wanted for allegedly threatening an ambulance driver, surrendered before the Medical College police to comply with a Kerala High Court direction on Monday.

Forty-five year old Rajesh and an accomplice Sabu turned up at the police station around 11 a.m. A 10-day ultimatum served by the High Court on the history-sheeter on surrender before the investigation officer was set to come to an end on Monday. The court had issued the directive while considering an anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused.

Rajesh was accused of threatening the driver of an ambulance with a knife near the Government Medical College Hospital here on January 10. The gang led by the gangster, who is known to have around 45 criminal cases in his name, had parked his car in an area reserved for ambulances. When the ambulance driver raised an objection, Rajesh drew a knife from the car in a scene that went viral on the social media.

According to an official, the accused duo will be produced before a court after their interrogation is complete. They have been booked under various provisions including those pertaining to the Arms Act. The police had earlier apprehended Shaji, who had driven the car. The investigation team suspected the involvement of a fourth person in the case.

The re-emergence of Rajesh and Om Prakash, who was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder some youths in Pattoor a month ago, had triggered fears of an uptick in criminal activities in the State capital in recent times. The police had drawn criticism for their failure in nabbing the duo. Om Prakash, who is suspected to have fled the State, is yet to be caught, despite the police adopting various measures including freezing his bank accounts.