Purification of property tax data initiated across Kerala’s local bodies, to integrate fully with K-Smart

Existing database will be integrated fully with K-Smart application launched earlier this year to make available services of local bodies digitally 

Updated - July 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self-Government department has initiated purification of property tax data to integrate the existing database fully with the K-Smart application that was launched earlier this year to make available services of local bodies digitally. For the past several years, property tax used to be processed through the Sanchaya platform developed by the Information Kerala Mission.

With the launch of the integrated K-Smart platform, property tax collections in municipalities were shifted to the platform. The tax collection in panchayats are also set to be shifted to the platforms later in the year. However, some issues have cropped up with the integration of the Sanchaya database to K-Smart software.

After the Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government department, raised concerns regarding this, the government has issued a directive that in the case of buildings whose details are unable to be ported to the new software, field surveys can be conducted to ensure accuracy of the data and then ported to K-Smart. The local bodies can appoint temporary workers to carry out this task with the council’s approval, for a maximum of three months.

The officials of the Revenue wing have also been tasked to complete the building tax data purification on priority. The local bodies have been asked to complete the work by September 30. The secretaries of the local bodies have to ensure that tax is not levied on those who are supposed to get exemption, including buildings owned by ex-service personnel. Details of buildings that have already been demolished should also be removed from the tax demand register after ensuring that tax has been paid until the year before demolition.

