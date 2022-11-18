Pure honey processing plant at Anchal set for inauguration

November 18, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The processing plant constructed by the Anchal block panchayat for storing and distributing pure honey is all set for inauguration. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the plant on November 29. P.S. Supal, MLA, will preside over the function.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will distribute the shares of Anchal Banana and Bee Maitri Farmer Producer Company at the event. The plant has been set up next to Eram agricultural market. The aim is to collect honey from bee farmers who are members of the market, process it and deliver it to the consumers through the marketing network.

Pure honey extracted after removing the moisture and wax will be kept in tanks with a storage capacity up to 1,000 litres. A total of ₹34 lakh, including ₹16-lakh block allocation and ₹18 lakh from the market’s own funds, was used for setting up machinery and infrastructure.

“Besides increasing honey production and storage, the plant will be helpful for the honey producer groups,” said Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran.

