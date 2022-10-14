Purchase of PPE kits: Lok Ayukta issues notice to nine including Shailaja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Ayukta has issued notices to former Health Minister K. K. Shailaja, former Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade and seven other persons, including former general manager of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) S.R. Dileep, following allegations of corruption in the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Shailaja, who had won much praise for the manner in which Kerala had handled the pandemic situation, has been asked to appear before the inquiry committee on December 9.

The Lok Ayukta decided to admit the complaint and summon the former Health Minister after a preliminary inquiry conducted by the panel found merit in the complaint of corruption raised against all public servants involved in the purchase deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

All others who have been issued notices are key persons who were involved in the decision-making regarding the procurement of PPE kits and other consumables during the pandemic.

The Lok Ayukta issued the notice in response to a complaint filed by Veena S. Nair, a member of the Congress party and social activist, who alleged corruption in the procurement of PPE kits by KMSCL as these were purchased at significantly higher amounts from a private company.

She argued that the corrupt deal would have caused losses to the State’s exchequer as there were several firms which were selling PPE kits at much lower rates.

Ms. Shailaja had earlier defended the purchase deal by KMSCL as an exigency which was warranted because of the health emergency situation during the pandemic.