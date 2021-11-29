Purandeswari visits slain RSS worker’s family

PALAKKAD

29 November 2021 00:36 IST

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari visited the family of the slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjith near here on Sunday.

She said she would support the State BJP unit’s demand for an inquiry into the murder by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She said the understanding between the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M) in the State was known to everyone. She said she did not have faith in the investigation being conducted by the Kerala Police.

She said those who conspired to kill Sanjith should be booked.

Blaming the State Government for worsening law and order situation in the State, Ms. Purandeswari said the real culprits were never caught in any of the murder cases in the State. BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar and district president K.M. Haridas accompanied Ms. Purandeswari.