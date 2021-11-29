Kerala

Purandeswari visits slain RSS worker’s family

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari visited the family of the slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjith near here on Sunday.

She said she would support the State BJP unit’s demand for an inquiry into the murder by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She said the understanding between the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M) in the State was known to everyone. She said she did not have faith in the investigation being conducted by the Kerala Police.

She said those who conspired to kill Sanjith should be booked.

Blaming the State Government for worsening law and order situation in the State, Ms. Purandeswari said the real culprits were never caught in any of the murder cases in the State. BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar and district president K.M. Haridas accompanied Ms. Purandeswari.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:37:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/purandeswari-visits-slain-rss-workers-family/article37743437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY