Punnayurkulam rape case: parents likely to be booked

Special Correspondent
August 17, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police may register a case against parents of the girl who was sexually molested at Punnayurkulam recently. The parents ignored the incident even after the girl complained about sexual abuse to them. According to the police, the girl’s parents were arrested in a ganja case before.

A Plus Two student was gang-raped by friends of her father, who is a drug peddler. The incident that happened two months ago came to light when the girl informed her teacher about the incident. According to the police, the abusers, who used to visit the house to buy ganja from girl’s father, raped her when she was alone at home.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. They are looking for two more persons involved in the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app