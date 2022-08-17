Punnayurkulam rape case: parents likely to be booked

The police may register a case against parents of the girl who was sexually molested at Punnayurkulam recently. The parents ignored the incident even after the girl complained about sexual abuse to them. According to the police, the girl’s parents were arrested in a ganja case before.

A Plus Two student was gang-raped by friends of her father, who is a drug peddler. The incident that happened two months ago came to light when the girl informed her teacher about the incident. According to the police, the abusers, who used to visit the house to buy ganja from girl’s father, raped her when she was alone at home.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. They are looking for two more persons involved in the crime.