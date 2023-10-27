HamberMenu
Punnapra-Vayalar uprising anniversary observance concludes

October 27, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran handing over a torch to be taken to Vayalar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising at Valiya Chudukkad, near Alappuzha, on Friday.

Former Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran handing over a torch to be taken to Vayalar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising at Valiya Chudukkad, near Alappuzha, on Friday.

The week-long observance of the 77th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising concluded with a public meeting at Vayalar, near Cherthala, on Friday. Leaders of both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] and the Communist Party of India attended the meeting, which was inaugurated by former Minister and CPI (M) leader T.M. Thomas Isaac.

Earlier in the morning, a torch-lit procession from the Martyrs’ Memorial at Valiyachudukadu to Vayalar began after former Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran lit the torch and handed it over to the athlete. Another torch-lit procession started from Menassery. Hundreds of cadre from both the CPI(M) and the CPI took part in the processions, which reached Martyrs’ Memorial at Vayalar around noon after receptions at over 100 places.

A meeting to observe the death anniversary of Vayalar Rama Varma was also organised.

