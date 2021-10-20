Punnapra-Vayalar uprising anniversary observance begins

20 October 2021 20:06 IST

Flag was hoisted at the martyrs’ memorials at Valiyachudukadu and Mararikulam. The flag-hoisting ceremony at Menassery and Vayalar will be held on Thursday

A week-long observance of the 75th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising began on Wednesday.

Anniversary observance committee chairman E.K. Jayan hoisted the flag at Punnapra in the evening. Flag was also hoisted at the martyrs’ memorials at Valiyachudukadu and Mararikulam. The flag-hoisting ceremony at Menassery and Vayalar will be held on Thursday.

A public meeting to mark the occasion will be held at Punnapra on October 23. It will be inaugurated by CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan. Meetings to commemorate those who lost their lives in the uprising will be held at Menassery, Mararikulam and Vayalar on October 25, 26 and 27 respectively. The anniversary is being organised jointly by the CPI(M) and the CPI.

The communist parties consider the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising against the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore and his Devan (prime minister) C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer a part of the freedom struggle. Labourers armed with areca nut staves and choppers put up a brave fight but the government forces with guns overpowered them and several people lost their lives.

The revolt led by the undivided CPI then is celebrated as a watershed event in the history of the Communist movement in the State. It is named after two of the places involved.