Punnapra South panchayat implements ‘One Table, One Chair project’ in government schools

October 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Punnapra South panchayat has implemented One Table One Chair project in all government schools in its limits.

Punnapra South panchayat has implemented One Table One Chair project in all government schools in its limits. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As part of improving infrastructure facilities at educational institutions in Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha, the local body has provided separate tables and chairs to all students in government schools in its limits.

The panchayat launched the ‘One Table, One Chair’ project in the 2020-21 academic year. It has since distributed tables and chairs to 866 students in three schools.

“Punnapra South panchayat has become the first local body in the State to complete the implementation of the ‘One Table, One Chair’ project in all government schools. We were also the first in the State to launch the ‘One Table, One Chair’ project in government lower primary and upper primary schools. The project was part of our efforts to modernise government schools in the local body to international standards. Most of the students in these schools come from ordinary families. Projects like this will result in quality enhancement in government-run educational institutions,” said P.G. Cyrus, president, Punnapra South panchayat.

Of the 866 tables and chairs distributed, Government JB School, Punnapra, received 599 followed by Government Muslim Lower Primary School, Punnapra, (206), and Government CYMA Upper Primary School, Punnapra, (61). The panchayat spent ₹73.61 lakh for the project.

Besides the government schools, the local body also provided tables and chairs to 194 students at Beach Lower Primary School, Punnapra, by spending ₹13.50 lakh.

The panchayat recently organised a hygiene and waste management awareness campaign covering all schools in the local body. Separate classes were held at schools for students, their parents and teachers on source-level waste management, managing non-biodegradable waste, and the importance of keeping houses and premises clean and tidy. The classes for teachers and parents were led by experts in waste management.

