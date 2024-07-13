ADVERTISEMENT

Punnapra South grama panchayat presents child Budget

Published - July 13, 2024 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

₹2.93-cr. Budget includes several projects for development, education, health, welfare and empowerment of children in panchayat

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘child-friendly Budget’ was recently presented by the Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha. It was presented by panchayat vice-president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran.

According to the panchayat authorities, it was the first time a grama panchayat in the State had introduced a child Budget. Usually, local bodies present their Budgets in March every year. The child-friendly Budget was presented as a supplementary Budget.

The ₹2.93-crore Budget includes several projects for the development, education, health, welfare and empowerment of children in the panchayat. Funds for the projects have been earmarked from various sources such as general, own, district-block funds, Central government schemes, corporate social responsibility, sponsorship, and assistance from various departments.

Punnapra South grama panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided.

CONNECT WITH US