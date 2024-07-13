Punnapra South grama panchayat presents child Budget

A ‘child-friendly Budget’ was recently presented by the Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha. It was presented by panchayat vice-president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the panchayat authorities, it was the first time a grama panchayat in the State had introduced a child Budget. Usually, local bodies present their Budgets in March every year. The child-friendly Budget was presented as a supplementary Budget.

The ₹2.93-crore Budget includes several projects for the development, education, health, welfare and empowerment of children in the panchayat. Funds for the projects have been earmarked from various sources such as general, own, district-block funds, Central government schemes, corporate social responsibility, sponsorship, and assistance from various departments.

Punnapra South grama panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.