Punnapra South declared child-friendly panchayat

March 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha was declared a total child-friendly grama panchayat on Wednesday.

As part of the declaration, H. Salam, MLA, released the child-friendly project report titled ‘Mayilpeeli’ by handing over a copy to Kerala Institute of Local Administration research associate Sukanya K.U. in a function held at the SNDP ground, Kappakada.

The local body launched the project in 2021-22. As part of the initiative, a child-friendly environment was created in homes, schools and other institutions. According to the panchayat authorities, it was the first panchayat in the State to form a child protection committee in all wards. Besides, the child observatory committee and child resource centre, the latter to monitor various projects, have been constituted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the panchayat conducted a survey and identified 2,774 houses with children aged between three and 18. The local body placed ‘child-friendly’ boards on schools, offices and other buildings. It conducted special training programmes for parents. The panchayat will place ‘child-friendly home’ boards on all houses within one week.

To improve infrastructure facilities in schools, one table-one chair and renovation of playgrounds among other projects were carried out. Anganwadis in the local body have been renovated with modern facilities.

Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.