Punnapra South declared child-friendly panchayat

March 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha was declared a total child-friendly grama panchayat on Wednesday.

As part of the declaration, H. Salam, MLA, released the child-friendly project report titled ‘Mayilpeeli’ by handing over a copy to Kerala Institute of Local Administration research associate Sukanya K.U. in a function held at the SNDP ground, Kappakada.

The local body launched the project in 2021-22. As part of the initiative, a child-friendly environment was created in homes, schools and other institutions. According to the panchayat authorities, it was the first panchayat in the State to form a child protection committee in all wards. Besides, the child observatory committee and child resource centre, the latter to monitor various projects, have been constituted.

Earlier, the panchayat conducted a survey and identified 2,774 houses with children aged between three and 18. The local body placed ‘child-friendly’ boards on schools, offices and other buildings. It conducted special training programmes for parents. The panchayat will place ‘child-friendly home’ boards on all houses within one week.

To improve infrastructure facilities in schools, one table-one chair and renovation of playgrounds among other projects were carried out. Anganwadis in the local body have been renovated with modern facilities.

Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided.