GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punnapra South declared child-friendly panchayat

March 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
H. Salam, MLA, releasing the child-friendly project report of Punnapra South grama panchayat on Wednesday.

H. Salam, MLA, releasing the child-friendly project report of Punnapra South grama panchayat on Wednesday.

Punnapra South grama panchayat in Alappuzha was declared a total child-friendly grama panchayat on Wednesday.

As part of the declaration, H. Salam, MLA, released the child-friendly project report titled ‘Mayilpeeli’ by handing over a copy to Kerala Institute of Local Administration research associate Sukanya K.U. in a function held at the SNDP ground, Kappakada.

The local body launched the project in 2021-22. As part of the initiative, a child-friendly environment was created in homes, schools and other institutions. According to the panchayat authorities, it was the first panchayat in the State to form a child protection committee in all wards. Besides, the child observatory committee and child resource centre, the latter to monitor various projects, have been constituted.

Earlier, the panchayat conducted a survey and identified 2,774 houses with children aged between three and 18. The local body placed ‘child-friendly’ boards on schools, offices and other buildings. It conducted special training programmes for parents. The panchayat will place ‘child-friendly home’ boards on all houses within one week.

To improve infrastructure facilities in schools, one table-one chair and renovation of playgrounds among other projects were carried out. Anganwadis in the local body have been renovated with modern facilities.

Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.