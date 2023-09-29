Punnapra set to become first beach ecotourism destination in Kerala

September 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The social forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department will develop the Punnapra beach and an adjacent casuarina grove in Alappuzha into an ecotourism destination with funding from the ecotourism wing of the State Tourism department.

According to officials, it is the first time a beach in the State is transformed into an ecotourism site. The State government recently accorded administrative sanction for ₹41 lakh for implementing the first phase of the project. The social forestry wing expects to begin various works related to the project soon.

“It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala. Though beaches across the State have witnessed environmental conservation activities, none of them has attained the ecotourism destination tag. Most of the ecotourism places in the State are located in forest areas. Punnapra is going to become the first beach ecotourism site in the State,” says a top official of the ecotourism wing of the State Tourism department.

The project will help in job creation and boost the local economy. “It will be implemented with public participation. The project will also ensure better conservation of the casuarina grove, which has been maintained by the social forestry wing for the past several years, and the beach,” the official adds.

Officials say that it is the first time the Forests department is doing a major tourism initiative outside the forest. Though no major permanent facilities are proposed, pathways, seating and semi-camping arrangements, an interpretation centre with display materials, dining space, eco shops, toilets, parking lot, waste disposal system and so on will be set up. Authorities plan to introduce caravan tourism, camping and other facilities in the second phase.

P.G. Cyrus, president, Punnapra South grama panchayat says that a one km stretch of the beach from Vavakkad pozhi to the northern side will be converted into an ecotourism site where visitors could do beach trails and other activities.

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran says the government is contemplating setting up an ecotourism directorate. “The Forests department is in the possession of large tracts of land with high potential for ecotourism. But we lack money for implementing projects. Setting up an ecotourism directorate will help to take up more projects jointly with the Tourism department in forest areas and outside,” says Mr. Saseendran.

Officials of the ecotourism wing say the Punnapra ecotourism initiative would be replicated on other beaches if the pilot project turns out successful.