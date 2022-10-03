Punnalur Madhu, ex-MLA and Congress leader, passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader and former MLA Punalur Madhu, 65, died Monday. He was under treatment at a private hospital here.

Mr. Madhu had won the Punalur seat for the Congress in 1991. He had also served as State president of the Kerala Students Union, Youth Congress general secretary, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee member, and Travancore Devaswom Board member.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan offered their condolences to the bereaved family.