Punjab delegation in Kerala to study Beverages Corporation model

June 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Holds talks with Excise Minister MB Rajesh

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presenting a memento to his Kerala counterpart M.B. Rajesh in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation from the Punjab Excise and Taxation department led by Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is on a visit to the State to understand the functioning of the Kerala State beverages Corporation as a public distribution outlet.

The delegation held a meeting with Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh on the management of the liquor distribution network in Kerala, the excise administration, the deployment of PoS (Point of sale) machines in retail outlets and their integration with the distribution network. The team will later visit the Beverages Corporation office by July end and hold talks with officials. It will also visit various liquor outlets.

Punjab Financial Commissioner (Taxation) Vikas Pratap and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam were part of the delegation. Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayatilak and Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav were among those who represented the Kerala Government during the talks today.

