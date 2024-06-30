Punishment transfer of teachers: KHSTU writes to Minister

Even as five teachers who have been transferred from Government Higher Secondary School, Changanassery, citing dereliction of duty seek relief from the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU) has written to the Minister for General Education on the issue.

In the letter, the union pointed out that higher secondary schools functioned from 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. five days a week. The local MLA, parent-teacher executive committee, and school management committee (SMC) had taken the decision that special classes should be held on all days except Sunday to improve the school results. Taking special class during regular schools hours was a wrong move.

Though higher secondary teachers were supposed to take maximum 25 periods a week, it was not necessary that all teachers do so. Timetables were prepared considering the periods taught by other teachers in a subject too. Deciding the working hours as per the timetable was the Principal’s responsibility too.

‘Not justified’

Any assessment of dereliction of duty by the teachers should take into account their service not only in the current institution, but also where they had worked earlier. Jumping to the conclusion that there was dereliction of duty solely on the basis of their service in one school could not be justified.

If there was any dereliction of duty, it should be addressed by in-service training, not by transferring them to some other location.

The union also pointed out the discrepancy in transferring teachers teaching Physics and Biology when the pass percentage in those subjects was higher as compared to that in Mathematics, in which the pass percentage was below 50%. The Mathematics teacher, who was also the former Principal was being protected, it alleged.

The SMC chairperson was not the parent of any school student, the union alleged.

It pointed out that the Kerala Women’s Commission had visited the school on a complaint filed by a teacher in connection with “misuse” of a CCTV camera installed in the staff room and taken statements. The commission had communicated in writing to the Principal that the CCTV was infringing on women’s privacy and directed the Principal to convene the school internal committee to address the teachers’ complaints. To overcome the embarrassment to the school PTA, unjustifiable reasons on a complaint by the English teacher to the Director of General Education were cited and the five teachers transferred as punishment, the KHSTU alleged.