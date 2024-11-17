Punarjani Pachathuruthu project begins at KMML

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday inaugurated the Punarjani Pachathuruthu project at Ponmana by planting a tree sapling. The project is being implemented with the support of Haritha Kerala Mission as part of the government’s 100-day action plan.

In order to combat climate change and restore environmental quality, a 30-acre land, previously used for mining by the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), will be transformed into a green island.

“Within three years, this area will be converted into a botanical garden. Additionally, the government envisions a larger project that includes a park and eco-tourism initiatives adjacent to the garden,” said the Minister, who added that the issue of waste-related concerns at the KMML will be addressed promptly. “This green island is a gift to the nature and its inhabitants in return for the natural resources extracted through mining. This project will be developed as a model,” he said.

Punarjani Pachathuruthu will mainly have endangered plant species selected by experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Palode. Along with them, cashew saplings from the Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation (KSACC) and other native trees will also be planted. Organic manure obtained from waste treatment process of local self-government bodies will be used for the project.

Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, presided over the function while N.K. Premachandran, MP, was the chief guest on the occasion. District Collector N. Devidas, Chavara block panchayat president Sathosh Thuppassery, Panmana grama panchayat president I. Jayachitra, district panchayat member C.P. Sudhish Kumar, KMML managing director V. Pradeepkumar, KSACC chairperson Shirish Kesavan, and Navakeralam Karma Padhathi assistant coordinator T.P. Sudhakaran were present.