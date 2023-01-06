‘Punarjani’ mini marathon in Kannur on Sunday

January 06, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KANNUR

Kerala Chinmaya Yuva Kendra is organising a ‘Punarjani’ mini marathon in Kannur as part of its drug abuse awareness campaign. Around 1,000 children are expected to participate in the run on Sunday.

Starting at 6.30 a.m. from Kannur Chinmaya Balabhavan, the marathon will cover Jawahar Municipality Stadium complex, Old Bus stand, Muneeshwaran Kovil, Plaza, Prabhat junction, and Fort Road before culminating at Chinmaya Balabhavan.

Registration charge is Rs 100 . Interested persons can contact 62381-40034/9384971944 for details. For registration, visit linkhttps://www.chintech.ac.in/punarjani/