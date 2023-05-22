ADVERTISEMENT

Punargeham project project launched

May 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level inauguration of Punargeham project, which aims to provide safe housing to over 1,000 fishermen’s families in districts adjoining coastal regions, was held at Azhikode on Monday.

Launching the project, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the government’s aim was to resettle all families who were willing to move away from coastal areas. The Minister handed over keys of 16 completed houses in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on the occasion.

The project is part of the government’s hundred-day action plan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, as many as 8,743 families are willing to relocate under the scheme. Of them, 3,981 families have found land and 390 have been given apartments. Construction of flats for 1,184 families is in progress.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US