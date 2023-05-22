Punargeham project project launched in Kannur

May 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The State-level inauguration of Punargeham project, which aims to provide safe housing to over 1,000 fishermen’s families in districts adjoining coastal regions, was held at Azhikode on Monday.

Launching the project, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the government’s aim was to resettle all families who were willing to move away from coastal areas. The Minister handed over keys of 16 completed houses in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on the occasion.

The project is part of the government’s hundred-day action plan.

At present, as many as 8,743 families are willing to relocate under the scheme. Of them, 3,981 families have found land and 390 have been given apartments. Construction of flats for 1,184 families is in progress.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, presided over the function.