HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punargeham project project launched in Kannur

May 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level inauguration of Punargeham project, which aims to provide safe housing to over 1,000 fishermen’s families in districts adjoining coastal regions, was held at Azhikode on Monday.

Launching the project, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the government’s aim was to resettle all families who were willing to move away from coastal areas. The Minister handed over keys of 16 completed houses in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on the occasion.

The project is part of the government’s hundred-day action plan.

At present, as many as 8,743 families are willing to relocate under the scheme. Of them, 3,981 families have found land and 390 have been given apartments. Construction of flats for 1,184 families is in progress.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, presided over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.