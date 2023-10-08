Punalur to get emergency operation centre

October 08, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Punalur will get an emergency operation centre to mitigate the impact of natural calamities and deal with emergencies. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had decided to set-up taluk-level centres for this purpose.

Punalur was selected after landslides were reported from the part, which is located on the eastern side of the district, during last floods. P.S. Supal MLA had submitted a report to the Revenue Minister about the current situation of the region.

Emergency operation centres will have trained volunteers and automatic alert systems to coordinate rescue operations. All rescue operations will be supervised by tahsildars and rescue equipment needed for every centre will be made available by April.

