Punalur suspension bridge reopened  

May 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

Archaeological museums should be preserved for future generations and the support of local residents is very important for the same, Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

He was inaugurating the reopening of the Punalur suspension bridge, a protected monument of the Department of Archaeology, on May 11, 2023.

“Museums should be renovated without affecting their heritage value to attract tourists,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renovation of the 135-year-old bridge was carried out as part of the government’s 100-day action plan. Conservation of the metal parts of the bridge, painting, repair of the stone arches, construction of the retaining wall and replacement of damaged wooden planks were completed during the last six months.

The majestic bridge was built by King Ayilyam Thirunal Rama Varma in 1877 and it was open to vehicular movement in the early days. The department started restoration works after the 400-ft long, 20-ft wide bridge started developing cracks. Its platform made of wooden planks is attached to steel bars. The grand structure that hangs on iron chains was declared as a protected monument in 1990. The wood of Kambakam ( Hopea paliflora) was used for the construction of the bridge and the planks were reinforced with cashew nut shell liquid during the renovation. The bottom and outside girders of the bridge were painted and the damaged side wall on the north side was rebuilt. The base of the stone pillars were also strengthened as part of renovation works.

P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, was the chief guest. Punalur municipal chairperson B. Sujatha, vice-chairman D. Dinesan and Department of Archaeology Director E. Dinesan were also present.